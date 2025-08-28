Elderly man dies and young woman injured following fire in Malaga flat

SUR Malaga Thursday, 28 August 2025, 07:46 Share

A 77-year-old man has died and a 26-year-old woman has been injured following a fire in a flat in Malaga city on Wednesday, according to a 112 Andalucía emergency service control room source.

The emergency line operators received several calls from people reporting a fire on the first floor of a block of flats in Calle Noray, in the Cruz del Humilladero area. Callers said that there could be people trapped inside the building.

The 112 Andalucía coordination centre alerted the fire brigade, 061 emergency health services, Local Police and the National Police.

Health workers confirmed that a 77-year-old man had died and a 26-year-old woman was injured and transferred to a hospital in the city. Firefighters said that the blaze originated in one of the rooms but affected the entire flat.