Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Malaga crime: drunk driver crashes and overturns car near Hospital Regional

The 43-year-old driver was alone in the vehicle and no one else was injured in the early-morning crash

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Monday, 2 February 2026, 12:01

A 43-year-old man crashed his car and overturned at the roundabout next to Hospital Regional in Malaga early on Monday 2 February. Local police reported that the driver tested positive for alcohol.

The incident happened at around 4.45am. Witnesses alerted emergency services to the possibility of people being trapped inside the vehicle, prompting the mobilisation of police, a medical team and the fire brigade.

The driver was alone in the car. An ambulance took him to Hospital Clínico, while firefighters secured the overturned vehicle.

According to police sources, the driver was speeding with alcohol in his bloodstream at the time of the accident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena's iconic 'Casa de la Paz' donated to town by 88-year-old owner
  2. 2 Estepona mayor faces five-year prison demand over 'ghost employee' embezzlement case
  3. 3 Ten held in Mijas and Marbella linked to Seville shooting
  4. 4 Carnival fever set to take over the streets of Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Residency to be granted to 500,000 undocumented migrants in Spain
  6. 6 Eight arrested in Serranía de Ronda village over stolen hams
  7. 7 Spanish dubbing culture: how Franco's legacy shaped the way Spain watches movies
  8. 8 Andalucía third in line for British investment in Spain
  9. 9 Why winter is the best time to visit Granada's Alhambra Palace
  10. 10 Free concert: English folk duo to perform at the Museo de Nerja

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga crime: drunk driver crashes and overturns car near Hospital Regional

Malaga crime: drunk driver crashes and overturns car near Hospital Regional