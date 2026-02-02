Malaga crime: drunk driver crashes and overturns car near Hospital Regional

A 43-year-old man crashed his car and overturned at the roundabout next to Hospital Regional in Malaga early on Monday 2 February. Local police reported that the driver tested positive for alcohol.

The incident happened at around 4.45am. Witnesses alerted emergency services to the possibility of people being trapped inside the vehicle, prompting the mobilisation of police, a medical team and the fire brigade.

The driver was alone in the car. An ambulance took him to Hospital Clínico, while firefighters secured the overturned vehicle.

According to police sources, the driver was speeding with alcohol in his bloodstream at the time of the accident.