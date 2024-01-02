Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Drunk driver arrested in Malaga after weaving wrong way down major road while almost six times over the limit
The woman, in her 40s, was stopped by police when driving towards oncoming traffic on the MA-21 between Torremolinos and Malaga city

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 16:22

A woman has been arrested by police after allegedly driving in the wrong direction and registering a blood alcohol reading almost six times over the legal limit in Malaga city.

Malaga Local Police first received a report that a car was driving on the MA-21 Avenida de Velázquez in Torremolinos towards Malaga city on the wrong side of the road about 3.30am on Sunday 31 December. Officers were scrambled to the scene and intercepted the vehicle, being driven by a Spanish woman in her 40s.

In a roadside breath test, the woman blew 1.40 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, almost six times the legal limit of 0.25 for most drivers, except for professional drivers and learners, which is 0.15.

The woman allegedly reacted aggressively, was arrested and taken to a police station and she was asked to take another breathalyser test, which she refused.

