Dogs, cats, rabbits and birds: 320 animals sleep forever in Malaga's municipal pet cemetery

Councillor for the environment Penélope Gómez and Parcemasa manager Federico Souvirón at one of the burial plots in the pet cemetery.

The bond that many people form with their pets means that more and more dogs live surrounded by love and have a decent death, with their life respected like that of a human. Malaga seems to agree that pets deserve to rest well and the first municipal pet cemetery in Spain proves that.

Built on the premises of the Parque Cementerio de Málaga a year ago, the pet cemetery has its own area, separated from the main cemetary, with respect to the differences in the two functions.

Councillor for the environment Penélope Gómez, accompanied by Parcemasa manager Federico Souvirón, gave an overview of the first year of this pioneering operation on Tuesday. Now, other Spanish municipalities are taking notes, willing to implement the project on local soil.

In the past year, there have been 320 services provided by the pet cemetary, i.e. 320 animals. Of these, 191 are cremations, both individual and collective (104 and 87, respectively), while 27 animals rest their remains in the Bosque de Recuerdos (Forest of Memories), in the rear area of the building (which is at the end of the burial grounds of the San Gabriel cemetery, Parcemasa). In addition, there is a space to leave urns with ashes. In summary, 88% of cremations and 12% of burials.

In terms of species, the majority are, of course, dogs (168), followed by cats (43). In addition, there are four rabbits, three birds and even a rodent.

Gómez said that the start was tough, as it happens with all initiatives. However, an agreement with vet clinics, that was signed in the second half of the year, has been decisive in easing the operation. At present, there are seven clinics working in coordination with Parcemasa to provide these services.

Zoom One of the pet tombstones at the burial site. P. R. Q.

As Gómez highlighted, the implementation of a municipal animal cemetery has the primary objective of promoting animal care. Other actions that support this aim are volunteering services, a 24-hour vet clinic, zero culling initiatives and operations to stabilise the colonies of feral cats.

Parcemasa's fees for pets are currently as follows: incineration of animals weighing less than 30kg is 170 euros, while that of animals weighing more than 30kg is 190 euros. Collective cremation is between 40 and 60 euros, respectively. Pets can also be buried in the Parcemasa memorial park: for all pets, regardless of weight, it costs 250 euros for 10 years, maintenance included, which can be paid in installments of 25 euros per year. Burials for two decades cost 350 euros and those for 30 years cost 425.

The facilities of the Malaga municipal pet cemetery include a modern building, with a reception area, administrative office, office for veterinary use and toilets, as well as a crematorium and a farewell room. The site also has a green space for the deposit of ashes and a burial area. The services offered go beyond cremations and burials: transfer of animal bodies, farewell ceremonies, rental of niches and columbaria and assistance with removing pets from the official pet registry.