Malaga nightclub shooter avoids prison after plea deal sees 26-year jail request reduced to four years suspended

Málaga Tuesday, 13 January 2026

A 32-year-old man has avoided a potentially decades-long prison sentence after a plea deal that has seen him sentenced to four years jail suspended after he shot and injured a nightclub bouncer.

The incident dates back to 8 January 2024, when the defendant was denied access to Sala Leblon in Malaga city. "I'll come back and shoot you," he threatened the bouncers. True to his word, he returned less than two hours later, around 3.45am. He stood on the pavement in front of the club, about 15 metres from the bouncers, and fired three shots.

A bullet hit one of the bouncers in the left foot, while the other two hit the club's facade. According to the court, the defendant did not have any weapons registered in his name or a licence to use them.

The Spanish perpetrator already had a criminal record at the time of the shooting, for which he was facing a sentence of 26 years in prison, as requested by the public prosecution for two crimes of attempted murder and one of illegal possession of weapons.

However, the defendant admitted responsibility and reached an agreement with the parties, which granted him a very considerable reduction in the sentence: four years, but he won't enter prison, as this sentence has been suspended.