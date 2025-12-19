Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga port closes year after welcoming 330 cruise ship calls and some 530,000 passengers

As far as cargo traffic is concerned, the forecast puts the total volume at around 5.36 million tonnes

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 19 December 2025, 15:52

The board of directors of the Malaga Port Authority has approved the basic specifications of a tender for the award of a plot of land located on the esplanade next to the San Andrés marina, which will be used for the construction and operation of a warehouse for the reception, storage and delivery of refrigerated fresh produce.

According to the port, this infrastructure, which does not currently exist, is in great demand by import and export cargo operators. With this initiative, the aim is to consolidate the port's logistics capacity and improve competitiveness in the traffic of this type of goods. The invitation to tender will soon be published in the official state gazette. Bids will be given two months for submission.

In addition, the port of Malaga expects to close the 2025 financial year with a "particularly positive" balance in terms of traffic, both in terms of goods and cruises, which will consolidate its growth and strategic role within the port network.

530,000 cruise passengers

As far as cargo traffic is concerned, the forecast puts the total volume at around 5.36 million tonnes achieved by the end of the year, which reflects the good growth of port activity and strengthens the facility's role as a logistics hub at the service of its land area of influence and international transport chains.

Cruise ship traffic will close 2025 with around 330 calls and 530,000 passengers, which confirms the strength of the port as a reference destination in the western Mediterranean and its capacity to attract cruise ships from large international shipping lines. This has a direct positive impact on the local economy and the tourist sector.

