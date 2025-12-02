Couple caught in Malaga for cheating arcade machines and 'winning' 8,000 euros worth of prizes

EP Málaga Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 17:38 Share

The National Police have arrested a 28-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman for reportedly tampering with arcade machines in large shopping areas in Malaga.

The suspects used an electronic device which would make the machines operate without them paying, as the police explained. By simply placing the device near the card reader, the intruders were able to activate the gaming mechanism and obtain tickets to later exchange for prizes at the customer service desk of the arcades. The economic damage caused to the company is estimated at more than 8,000 euros.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint from the person in charge of some arcade machines located in two shopping areas in the city of Malaga. The complainant reported significant damage to the machines, as well as the fraudulent acquisition of prizes, resulting from the irregular manipulation of the devices.

Inoperative machines

These practices, which continued over time, did not go unnoticed by the injured company, as the machines were rendered inoperative with the repetition of the aforementioned trick.

With the collaboration of the private security of a large shopping centre, the National Police managed to arrest the two suspects on 21 November, just as they were performing another illegal attempt.

During an inspection of the man's belongings, the police seized the electronic device presumed to have been used to disable the machines' card readers. The competent judicial authority has been informed of the case.