Eddy Durlacher of Eddy's Music Factory. SUR
Costa del Sol's music scene comes together for new networking initiative
Muisc

Costa del Sol's music scene comes together for new networking initiative

The aim of the event is to put venues and promoters in touch with musicians, bands and entertainers

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 16 February 2024, 14:14

Compartir

The Costa del Sol's music industry will come together on Monday 19 February for a networking event designed to put venues and promoters in touch with musicians, bands and entertainers.

Held at Eddy's Music Factory (Churriana), the event, which includes a welcome drink and tapas, will begin at 4pm with a presentation given by organiser Paul Scotton, the brains behind the Stage Buzz Live online magazine.

"This is a chance for anyone involved with the local music scene to meet fellow musicians or potential collaborators," Scotton said.

