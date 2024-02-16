Costa del Sol's music scene comes together for new networking initiative

Sections
Friday, 16 February 2024, 14:14
The Costa del Sol's music industry will come together on Monday 19 February for a networking event designed to put venues and promoters in touch with musicians, bands and entertainers.
Held at Eddy's Music Factory (Churriana), the event, which includes a welcome drink and tapas, will begin at 4pm with a presentation given by organiser Paul Scotton, the brains behind the Stage Buzz Live online magazine.
"This is a chance for anyone involved with the local music scene to meet fellow musicians or potential collaborators," Scotton said.
