Costa del Sol's music scene comes together for new networking initiative

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 16 February 2024, 14:14

The Costa del Sol's music industry will come together on Monday 19 February for a networking event designed to put venues and promoters in touch with musicians, bands and entertainers.

Held at Eddy's Music Factory (Churriana), the event, which includes a welcome drink and tapas, will begin at 4pm with a presentation given by organiser Paul Scotton, the brains behind the Stage Buzz Live online magazine.

"This is a chance for anyone involved with the local music scene to meet fellow musicians or potential collaborators," Scotton said.