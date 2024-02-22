Costa media members focus on writing at Malaga meeting

Sections
Thursday, 22 February 2024, 14:12
The Costa Press Club held its February meeting in Malaga this week, when 34 members and their guests got together to hear the pre-dinner discussion about “Writing and Publishing under the Microscope”.
The subject was close to members’ hearts, and there was the additional attraction of fine dining provided by La Alvaroteca.
The panel of writers taking part in the event were Joan Fallon, author of 17 published books, many set against a Spanish historical backdrop; Nick Foster, who writes true crime books; and bilingual fantasy writer Katie Lewis, whose book, A Curse of Love and Law is available in both English and Spanish and is the first of a series.
All three spoke about their own backgrounds and what inspires them to write, and offered advice to aspiring authors.
