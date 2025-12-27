Storm batters Costa del Sol forcing four Malaga-bound flights to be diverted

View of one of the runways at Malaga Airport in a file image.

The heavy rain and strong winds that hit the Malaga province this Saturday afternoon and evening is also affecting air traffic. Four flights bound for the airport on the Costa del Sol have had to be diverted to other cities in the Andalucía region due to the impossibility of landing because of the adverse weather, as confirmed to SUR by sources.

Two of these planes had to be diverted to Seville airport while another was diverted to Granada airport and the fourth to Almeria airport, according to the sources.

Of the diverted flights, two were from Bristol (UK), one from Brussels (Belgium) and one from Eindhoven (Netherlands).