View of one of the runways at Malaga Airport in a file image. SUR
Storm batters Costa del Sol forcing four Malaga-bound flights to be diverted

As Aemet activated an amber warning for heavy rain and strong winds in many parts of the the province this Saturday afternoon and evening, the adverse weather affected two flights from the UK, one from Belgium and one from the Netherlands

Antonio M. Romero

Antonio M. Romero

Malaga

Saturday, 27 December 2025, 21:00

The heavy rain and strong winds that hit the Malaga province this Saturday afternoon and evening is also affecting air traffic. Four flights bound for the airport on the Costa del Sol have had to be diverted to other cities in the Andalucía region due to the impossibility of landing because of the adverse weather, as confirmed to SUR by sources.

Two of these planes had to be diverted to Seville airport while another was diverted to Granada airport and the fourth to Almeria airport, according to the sources.

Of the diverted flights, two were from Bristol (UK), one from Brussels (Belgium) and one from Eindhoven (Netherlands).

