Cosplayers sought for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga: this is how you can take part in the contest

What is a comic, series or videogame convention or a pop culture event in general without costumes? The San Diego Comic-Con Málaga has already launched the first cosplay contest, which will be held on Saturday, 27 September.

Cosplay - a term that comes from the words 'costume' and 'play' - is an entire subculture that goes far beyond costumes, as cosplayers have to resemble the character as much as possible, making the costume in detail, but also copying their accessories, make-up or even their personality. The range is almost infinite - from the field of superheroes, anime or video games.

The San Diego Comic-Con Málaga contest is "a celebration of the creativity, dedication and magic behind every cosplay". Those interested can register through the form on the website. Only 25-30 contestants will be selected to participate in the final runway event. There will be prizes of up to 5,000 euros for the best cosplays and those selected will receive an accreditation for Saturday, 27 September. If the contestant has already bought a ticket for that day, they will be reimbursed. Three professional cosplayers - Anhyracosplay, Geheichou and Yayahan - will be the judges.

To participate you must be over 16 years of age. Obscene, offensive or hateful costumes are banned. Costumes must be no taller than 2.5 metres and participants must be able to move freely and without assistance. The complete rules can be consulted via this link.