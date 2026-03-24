Malaga police detain man for illegal vehicle repairs, assault and disobedience

Tuesday, 24 March 2026, 15:34 Share

The Malaga Local Police arrested a 26-year-old man for disobedience, assault on authority and arrest resistance on the night of 6 March. The detainee was caught carrying out illegal vehicle repairs.

The incident happened after midnight in the Azucarera-Intelhorce area. The police were patrolling the area as part of a surveillance operation targeting illegal vehicle repairs by clandestine workshops.

They came upon a group of people engaged in the activity and asked them to identify themselves. One of the individuals refused to provide his personal information. The young man encouraged the others to resist the police.

The individual demonstrated aggressive conduct and struck one of the police officers. He put up strong resistance, but the police managed to restrain and arrest him.

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