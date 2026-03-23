Transforming educational spaces to improve learning outcomes

SUR in English Málaga Monday, 23 March 2026, 11:08 Share

The Learning Spaces (TLS) was created in response to a clear need to bring design into education. It is grounded in the belief that architecture and design are tools rather than ends in themselves. In this approach, architecture serves education, and the architect becomes a listener rather than a speaker at the outset of each project.

Their core principle is to understand each school's specific needs and to provide tailored spatial and furniture solutions that transform the physical environment and the way the school operates. Every school, methodology and challenge is met with a bespoke solution.

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To enable this transformation, TLS believes that educational spaces must meet a set of essential comfort criteria across three key areas. Technical comfort ensures that everything functions correctly; relational comfort allows for positive, natural interaction between users; and emotional comfort is achieved through elements such as warm colours, natural light and a connection to nature.

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Once these needs are met, spaces are designed to be highly versatile, allowing a classroom to be quickly adapted from a play area or a dining hall into an assembly space with minimal effort. These conditions are known to support both learning and the smooth running of a school.

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Over the years, TLS has delivered projects ranging from the complete transformation of entire buildings, such as at Greenfield School, to smaller interventions like converting underused spaces beneath staircases into libraries. This experience demonstrates that even the smallest change can have a significant impact when it directly addresses a genuine need.

From design through to installation

At TLS, they manage the entire process from initial design through to the installation of the final piece of furniture. Its turnkey approach is clear and reliable: once the design and budget are agreed, and provided there are no changes or exceptional client requests, both the price and the delivery timeline remain fixed.

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This is made possible through close control of every stage of the process, supported by a trusted network of technical collaborators. In fact, TLS is also a distributor and installer for leading international brands such as Absotec, Porcelanosa and Interface.

The company currently operates from offices in Bilbao, Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga, with plans to expand into other parts of Spain and Portugal. A strong commitment to people drives this growth: TLS recognises that building a sustainable way of working depends on creating a culture of care that supports clients, employees and collaborators alike, not for immediate gain, but as a long-term foundation for success.

More information:

Web:

https://www.thelearningspaces.com/

https://www.thelearningspaces.com/meet-us/

Phone: (+34) 669 777 630

Email: info@thelearningspaces.com

Instagram: @thelearningspaces