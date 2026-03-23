Gibraltar performs world-first live telesurgery in front of 20,000 medical delegates

SUR in English Monday, 23 March 2026, 12:52 | Updated 13:00h. Share

A groundbreaking telesurgery procedure carried out in Gibraltar has been recognised at the highest levels of international medicine, featuring in a special plenary session at the 41st Annual Congress of the European Association of Urology - Europe's largest urological event, attended by around 20,000 delegates worldwide.

The operation, performed at St Bernard's Hospital through the Gibraltar Health Authority's robotic surgery programme, saw Dr James Allan and his team collaborate remotely with Professor Prokar Dasgupta, who leads The London Clinic's Robotic Centre of Excellence in London. The procedure is already being described as a milestone in surgical history.

Professor Dasgupta said the technology opens up enormous possibilities: "This gives us the opportunity to treat patients in remote areas and smaller communities by literally being able to take the best surgeon anywhere. The humanitarian benefit could be significant."

Al Russell, Chief Executive of The London Clinic, added: "“The London Clinic is proud to be part of medical history and we have a strong reputation for medical firsts. Congratulations to Professor Dasgupta and the Gibraltar Health Authority, and Dr Allan and his team at St Bernard’s. We hope more patients will be able to benefit from this incredible medical breakthrough.”

The robotic system used was funded in part by donations from Kusuma Trust and Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, with additional support from robot manufacturer Microport and technology provider Presidio.

The operation has generated global media coverage estimated to have reached over 100 million people, and the Gibraltar Health Authority is now considered among the leading international centres for the delivery of telesurgery. The achievement is also seen as strengthening Gibraltar's position as a platform for future innovation in robotic medicine and artificial intelligence.

The Gibraltar team has since been invited to present their work at the 2026 annual meeting of the Society of Robotic Surgery in Florida - further confirmation of the procedure's significance to the global medical community.

Health Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez said it was "a genuinely remarkable development," adding: "To see work undertaken here presented live at one of the most important urological congresses in the world is significant in itself, but more importantly it demonstrates how Gibraltar can contribute meaningfully to medical advances with real global relevance. I am extremely grateful to Dr Thomson, Dr Allan, Professor Dasgupta, the wider GHA team, our international partners, and also to Kusuma Trust and Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, whose support has helped make this level of innovation possible in Gibraltar.”