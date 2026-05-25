Funk, Soul and Dance Classics Return to Málaga This June

SUR in English Málaga 25/05/2026 a las 17:27h.

Funk rhythms, soulful vocals and dance-floor energy will take over La Cochera Cabaret on June 7 as saxophonist Erly Thornton and the Costa del Sol Funk Collective return to Málaga for an evening inspired by the timeless sound of artists like Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder and other legends of funk and R&B.

What began earlier this year as a one-night Valentine’s performance has quickly evolved into one of the Costa del Sol’s most exciting live music collaborations. After a packed audience filled the venue with dancing, applause and calls for another show, the musicians behind the performance decided to continue the momentum by officially forming the Costa del Sol Funk Collective.

Now, the group returns with a new performance promising even more energy, bigger grooves and an atmosphere designed to get audiences out of their seats.

“This music is about connection and celebration,” Thornton said. “People don’t just sit and listen — they move, sing along and become part of the experience.”

Erly Thornton.

Unlike a traditional jazz concert, the upcoming show blends contemporary jazz musicianship with classic funk rhythms, Latin influences and recognizable dance favorites. Audiences can expect powerful horn arrangements, live improvisation and fresh interpretations of songs that have filled dance floors for generations.

The Collective itself reflects the international spirit of the Costa del Sol. Bringing together musicians from different countries now living and performing across southern Spain, the project has become a celebration of the region’s growing live music community.

For many audience members, the appeal is both nostalgic and energetic — a chance to hear music inspired by the golden era of funk and soul while experiencing it in a modern live setting.

La Cochera Cabaret’s intimate atmosphere is expected to amplify that energy. Known for hosting eclectic live performances and cultural events in Málaga, the venue provides the perfect setting for a concert built around audience interaction, movement and rhythm.

Organizers say the event is designed for a broad audience, welcoming longtime funk fans, jazz lovers, local residents, expats and anyone looking for an uplifting night of live entertainment on the Costa del Sol.

Following the strong response to the Valentine’s concert, another large turnout is expected for the June performance.

Event Details

Date: June 7, 2026.

Venue: La Cochera Cabaret, Avenida de los Guindos 19, Málaga, CP 29004.

Audience: Ages 18–65.

Artists: Erly Thornton (saxophone) & The Costa del Sol Funk Collective.

Style: Funk, soul, dance classics and high-energy live arrangements.

Tickets: https://lacocheracabaret.com/evento/erly-thornton-2/