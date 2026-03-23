Benalmádena launches campaign in preparation for the high-risk wildfire season Preventative measures have included the creation of five-metre buffer zones around homes to minimise fire risk, along with the maintenance of access tracks to facilitate the work of emergency personnel

Various actions are being carried out by a team of forestry workers.

Tony Bryant Monday, 23 March 2026, 13:06 Share

Benalmádena town hall has been carrying out a range of actions as part of the municipal strategy to prepare for the high-risk wildfire season.

The work, undertaken by a contracted company with a team of five forestry workers, has been scheduled in phases with the aim of improving safety and preserving the municipality’s natural environment.

The initial interventions have focused on areas affected by recent storms, where fallen trees and displaced vegetation have been recorded. Key tasks have included the removal of plant debris to prevent blockages in watercourses and the felling of dead trees.

Preventive measures have included the creation of five-metre buffer zones around homes to minimise fire risk, along with the maintenance of access tracks to facilitate the work of emergency personnel.

To date, the work has been carried out in areas such as Arroyo del Pantano, Arroyo de las Cuevas, Parque Ibn Al-Baytar, the surroundings of Parque Veracruz and several sections of Avenida del Cosmos and Cerro del Viento.

The council said that the work will continue in the coming weeks as water levels in the watercourses fall, allowing intervention in a greater number of streams across the municipality.

“The aim is to cover as much area as possible before the start of the wildfire risk period, thereby intensifying preventive measures,” environment councillor Juan Olea said.