Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete

Gibraltar launches round-the-clock British Sign Language interpretation service

New 24/7 video link service means deaf residents can access any government department within minutes using just a smartphone

SUR in English

Monday, 23 March 2026, 13:16

Gibraltar's deaf community now has access to a round-the-clock British Sign Language interpretation service, following the launch this week of a new video interpretation platform by the Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO).

The service, introduced to coincide with BSL Week, is delivered in partnership with Convo, a UK-based company whose platform allows deaf users to connect via video call to a qualified BSL interpreter - typically within one minute - using nothing more than a smartphone or tablet and a QR code.

A built-in telephone directory feature allows users to select the department they need, with the interpreter then facilitating a three-way call: the user signs via video while the interpreter relays the message by voice to the relevant department. The key improvement over previous services available in Gibraltar is the 24/7 availability.

QR codes will shortly be distributed across all government departments, including public counters and meeting rooms, and staff training covering both technical support and deaf awareness will follow in the coming weeks.

Representatives from Convo visited Gibraltar this week to meet with key stakeholders, including the Gibraltar Health Authority's Neurodevelopment and Disability Office, Director General Paul Bosio and Medical Director Mark Garcia. Separate talks were also held with emergency services - including Civil Contingencies, 999, 111, Police, Fire and Ambulance - to explore integrating Convo into critical response pathways.

Importantly, the SNDO also held a dedicated session with BSL users and members of the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA), giving people with lived experience the chance to learn about the service and feed back their views.

Minister for Equality Christian Santos said the launch represented "the next step in empowering deaf individuals to communicate independently and advocate for themselves, without relying on others." He added that the SNDO had already introduced SpeakSee in December and continues to work with SignCode, who provide in-person interpreters and pre-recorded BSL content for Gibraltar.

"fruition. I look forward to meeting with service users in the coming months, once they are familiar with the platform, to gather feedback and ensure the service continues to meet their needs," he said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The contagious happiness of a town in the south of Spain
  2. 2 The ultimate Malaga travel guide: What to see, eat, and do in 2026
  3. 3 Malaga city ditches slippery anti-wax liquid this Easter
  4. 4 Voodoo human trafficking gang leader operating in Malaga jailed for 100 years
  5. 5 Bank opens new service in Malaga to support international clients
  6. 6 Harley Davidson rally rumbles back along Benalmádena Costa
  7. 7 Fuengirola and regional government move forward with bus station upgrade
  8. 8 Malaga CF sell 1,800 retro shirts on day one as IlloJuan collaboration proves hit
  9. 9 Bikers club celebrates ten years with charity open day
  10. 10 Spain come away with five medals from the World Indoor Championships

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar launches round-the-clock British Sign Language interpretation service

Gibraltar launches round-the-clock British Sign Language interpretation service