Gibraltar launches round-the-clock British Sign Language interpretation service New 24/7 video link service means deaf residents can access any government department within minutes using just a smartphone

SUR in English Monday, 23 March 2026, 13:16 Share

Gibraltar's deaf community now has access to a round-the-clock British Sign Language interpretation service, following the launch this week of a new video interpretation platform by the Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO).

The service, introduced to coincide with BSL Week, is delivered in partnership with Convo, a UK-based company whose platform allows deaf users to connect via video call to a qualified BSL interpreter - typically within one minute - using nothing more than a smartphone or tablet and a QR code.

A built-in telephone directory feature allows users to select the department they need, with the interpreter then facilitating a three-way call: the user signs via video while the interpreter relays the message by voice to the relevant department. The key improvement over previous services available in Gibraltar is the 24/7 availability.

QR codes will shortly be distributed across all government departments, including public counters and meeting rooms, and staff training covering both technical support and deaf awareness will follow in the coming weeks.

Representatives from Convo visited Gibraltar this week to meet with key stakeholders, including the Gibraltar Health Authority's Neurodevelopment and Disability Office, Director General Paul Bosio and Medical Director Mark Garcia. Separate talks were also held with emergency services - including Civil Contingencies, 999, 111, Police, Fire and Ambulance - to explore integrating Convo into critical response pathways.

Importantly, the SNDO also held a dedicated session with BSL users and members of the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA), giving people with lived experience the chance to learn about the service and feed back their views.

Minister for Equality Christian Santos said the launch represented "the next step in empowering deaf individuals to communicate independently and advocate for themselves, without relying on others." He added that the SNDO had already introduced SpeakSee in December and continues to work with SignCode, who provide in-person interpreters and pre-recorded BSL content for Gibraltar.

"fruition. I look forward to meeting with service users in the coming months, once they are familiar with the platform, to gather feedback and ensure the service continues to meet their needs," he said.