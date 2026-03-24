Andalucía expects warm Holy Week with low rain probability

Almudena Nogués Tuesday, 24 March 2026, 15:49 Share

State meteorological agency Aemet predicts a generally warm and sunny Holy Week for the whole of Andalucía.

Although it is still too early to say with certainty what this year's public holidays from 29 March to 5 April will be like, Aemet has ventured to make predictions.

According to the meteorological agency, an Atlantic anticyclone will mark most of Semana Santa, with maximum temperatures "slightly above average".

There is a very slight chance of rainfall on some days. Aemet spokesperson Juan de Dios del Pino has said that the anticyclone will generally "block" any potential rainfall. "Anticyclones don't just quickly appear and disappear," he stated to highlight the impact this phenomenon will have on Andalucía.

According to Del Pino, the lack of clouds "will cause temperatures to drop significantly overnight, with minimum values below average". Maximum temperatures could reach 26C in the first half of the week, "although the general range will be 22-23C".

While this is the case for Andalucía as a whole, Malaga province could experience below-average maximum temperatures.

According to historical data, Holy Week usually enjoys sunny and stable weather. In Malaga, for example, it has not rained on any day in 35 per cent of the years in Aemet's records.

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