Argentina Vibra: the festival bringing the Río de la Plata spirit to Spain

SUR in English Málaga 18/05/2026 a las 17:11h.

Nostalgia has a soundtrack too. This May, it arrives with Argentina Vibra Fest, a music event set to bring together thousands of Argentinians and Uruguayans living in Spain who may be far from home but have lost none of their passion for River Plate rock.

The Málaga Forum venue will, on Friday 22 May, be the first Spanish stop (before heading to Madrid and Barcelona) for a festival aiming to become a cultural bridge between Europe and the Río de la Plata region.

With a line-up promising mosh pits, emotion and unforgettable songs, the stage will welcome four major names from the River Plate music scene: La Vela Puerca, Kapanga, La Mosca y Ciclonautas. These are bands that shaped generations and are now reconnecting with audiences on the other side of the Atlantic.

Ampliar Ampliar La Vela Puerca.

But Argentina Vibra is about more than concerts. The festival has been created as a meeting place for those who miss the hugs, traditions and songs that accompanied so many personal stories. It offers a chance to reconnect with identity, share memories and feel at home again, if only for one night.

Kapanga.

The Argentinian and Uruguayan community in Spain continues to grow year after year and with it comes greater demand for cultural events that maintain ties with home. Against that backdrop, Argentina Vibra combines live music with a sense of belonging and shared emotion.

Ampliar Ampliar La Mosca.

The energy of La Vela Puerca, the charisma of Kapanga, the crowd favourites of La Mosca and the intensity of Ciclonautas will form the heart of a festival designed for singing at full volume, constant jumping and collective celebration.

Ciclonautas.

Argentina Vibra Fest is aiming to become one of the biggest music events of the year for Argentinians and Uruguayans living in Europe. Some songs are never forgotten and some emotions always find their way back, no matter the distance.

Imagen.

Three cities. Three nights. One shared passion.

River Plate rock now has a date with Spain.

Tickets are available here: https://tickets.oneboxtds.com/linkearte_ES/select/2697074