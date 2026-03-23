Andalucía launches virtual health card to transform patient care

EP Monday, 23 March 2026, 19:41 | Updated 19:46h. Share

Andalucía is set to undergo a digital healthcare revolution with the launch of the Virtual Health Card, a new tool designed to transform how citizens interact with the regional health service (SAS).

Presented today by the regional minister for health, Antonio Sanz, alongside the president of the Andalusian Council of Pharmacies, Antonio Mingorance, the digital card will be officially available for smartphones and tablets starting 26 March.

"Today, Andaluc'ia takes a giant leap forward and once again becomes a pioneer in Spain," Sanz stated during the presentation at a local pharmacy in Seville.

The virtual card will be accessible through the Salud Andalucía and ClicSalud+ apps. It features a dynamic high-security QR code, allowing patients to identify themselves at any healthcare centre or pharmacy across the region.

One of the most practical updates is aimed at parents, who will now be able to store their children’s digital health cards on their own devices. While the physical card will remain valid and compatible, the minister described the digital version as the new "master key" to public healthcare.

Cutting red tape with paperless technology

The initiative is part of a broader €316 million Digital Health Strategy 2030. By automating bureaucratic tasks, the government aims to reduce the "paperwork burden" for doctors and nurses, allowing them more time for direct patient care.

Other digital innovations announced include: WhatsApp notifications: Replacing old SMS alerts with a more secure channel for appointment reminders. Virtual waiting rooms: A system designed to prevent web crashes during periods of high demand. Virtual health districts: Offering alternative appointments if a patient’s local centre is fully booked. Direct pharmacy-to-doctor communication: Streamlining prescription renewals for chronic patients.

To ensure the transition does not exclude older generations, the government will use its network of 760 "Puntos Vuela" centres to provide digital training.

Sanz concluded by highlighting that Andalucía is already integrating cutting-edge technology, such as Artificial Intelligence for breast cancer screening and advanced Gamma Knife surgery. "The healthcare of the future will be increasingly digital, connected, and focused on people's needs," he said.