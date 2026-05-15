Erly Thornton and the Costa del Sol Funk Collective Return to La Cochera Cabaret

SUR in English Málaga 15/05/2026 a las 13:26h.

Earlier this year, a group of Costa del Sol–based musicians came together for what was meant to be a one-night Valentine’s concert — but the results were far more powerful than anyone expected. Led by saxophonist Erly Thornton, the ensemble delivered an electrifying show that blended soul, funk and high-energy performance. The audience response was immediate: a packed room on its feet, cheering, dancing and asking for more.

The chemistry on stage that night sparked the creation of a new musical project: the Costa del Sol Funk Collective. Made up of both local artists and international musicians living on the coast, the Collective was formed with one goal — to bring the classic funk sound of legends like Earth, Wind & Fire to Málaga, complete with big horn sections, tight grooves and the kind of rhythm that makes it impossible to stay seated.

A Follow-Up Performance for All Who Love Live Music

On the heels of their successful Valentine’s concert, Thornton and the Collective now return for a new live performance on June 7, 2026, at La Cochera Cabaret in Málaga. The venue’s intimate, energetic atmosphere makes it the perfect home for a show built around movement, connection and classic funk spirit.

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The evening is designed for audiences aged 18 to 65, welcoming longtime funk fans, newcomers, locals, expats and anyone ready for an uplifting night out. With Thornton’s sax leading the way and the Collective’s full band driving the rhythm, guests can expect a set packed with hits, dance-floor favorites and soulful moments.

Local Artists, Shared Energy and a Growing Community

What makes this project stand out is the collaboration behind it. The Costa del Sol has a rich mix of musicians from different countries and backgrounds, and this Collective represents that diversity. Their Valentine’s concert proved what happens when that talent unites on one stage: the result is vibrant, unpredictable and unforgettable.

This upcoming performance continues that momentum, offering the city another chance to enjoy a night of music built on community, groove and the pure joy of live performance.

Event Details

Date: June 7, 2026.

Venue: La Cochera Cabaret, Avenida de los Guindos 19, Málaga, CP 29004.

Audience: Ages 18–65.

Artists: Erly Thornton (saxophone) & The Costa del Sol Funk Collective.

Style: Funk, soul, dance classics and high-energy live arrangements.

Tickets:https://lacocheracabaret.com/evento/erly-thornton-2/