Malaga botanical garden will once again host a sound and light show this Christmas

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 16 June 2025, 16:12 Compartir

Malaga's botanical-historical garden La Concepción will once again be the setting for a Christmas show. Malaga city council has awarded the company Mundo Management S.A. the concession for the installation and operation of a light and sound show during this year's festive season.

Once the award is notified, the company will have to present the technical project for the activity, which must indicate the contents and the storyline of the show, the relation and characteristics of the facilities and the infrastructure to be used. Given that the botanical garden is an asset of cultural interest (BIC), the project will have to be authorised by the regional delegation of tourism, culture and sport of the Junta de Andalucía.

The duration of the authorisation will be for one year, extendable for another two years. However, the execution period will coincide with the Christmas season, running from November 28, 2025, to January 6, 2026. As for the timetable, the show may be held every day, with the first performance at 6.30pm (after the garden closes to the public) and the last at 9.30pm, with the venue being cleared by 11pm.

As the municipal proposal states, and in line with previous concessions, the authorisation consists of the installation of a route with projections, two- and three-dimensional luminous figures and other light installations to create a show set to various musical and sound creations that enhance the beauty of the site.

The aim of the spectacle is to serve as a leisure space for all audiences during the Christmas period and to allow the public to better get to know the garden. With regard to the theme, the common thread must be related to one of the following elements: nature, fauna, flora, the history of the La Concepción botanical-historical garden and Christmas.

Route and fee

The route will follow alongside 20 points: entrance and lake, small lakes, bamboo path, Casita del Jardinero, bamboo collection, Glorieta de Amalia, Puente Carretero, Teatrillo, Fuente Tritón, Casa Palacio, gazebo, waterfall, araucaria, Estanque de la Ninfa, Jardín González Andreu, Paseo de Palmeras, cactus area, viewpoint, Museo Loringiano and Paseo de los Plátanos.

The rate set for the use of these spaces is 61,560 euros per year, according to the price established by the parks and gardens service, in accordance with the tax ordinance that regulates the rate for private or special use of spaces in the public domain of the botanical-historical garden of La Concepción.

In compliance with the award criteria established by the city council, the winning company's offer includes discounts of 50% of the ticket price on a weekly day; 183 passes with a reduced rate of at least 25% of the ticket price; 4,600 tickets provided for distribution among groups of people in vulnerable situations; participation of actors in costume; the exclusive use of original musical compositions; promotion of the show at international tourism fairs; and the use of state-of-the-art electric generators with low noise and emissions.