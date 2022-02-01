Computer science student in Malaga arrested for fake banknote cyber scam Police from the local cyber crime group have arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly used TikTok and Telegram to attract customers

He is 19-years-old, studying computer science and has proven to be an outstanding student but his talents might end with a criminal conviction. The student has been arrested for selling counterfeit notes using the Wi-Fi network at his school.

At the end of 2020, cybercrime officers in Malaga saw fake banknotes of different denominations be offered for sale on social networks. The advertisement promised secure payment, delivery and the anonymity of clients.

Detectives learned that social media accounts, on Telegram and Tik Tok, with 2,000 followers, were being used to advertise the price of his batches of fake notes.

The accounts also claimed to sell other counterfeit products such as SIM cards, ID cards, driving licences, PCR certificates and Covid-19 passports. Although police admit they are not sure whether the advertiser was bluffing.

The police spent a year "monitoring" the activity on these accounts, waiting for a clue that could help them identify the perpetrator..

"The banknotes seemed authentic, although in the videos we realised that the numbering was repeated," said Chief Inspector Andrés Román.

It appears that the clients never received their fake banknotes, turning the investigation into one of cyberfraud, rather than falsification.

Despite it appearing to be an ever more sophisticated operation, police identified the 19-year-old student. He had been using the wifi network of his school, not far from his home.

He was living at home with his mother, who was also arrested on suspicion of acting as his accomplice.

Police estimate that in less than six months the student had netted at least 10,000 euros with at least 6,000 euros stashed away in digital wallets.

Although his clients would have been victims of the alleged scam, they are also under investigation; by attempting to purchase counterfeit notes, they too also committed a crime.

Twenty-four people have already been arrested across Spain in connection with the case. One person claimed the reason he attempted to buy fake notes was that he wanted to throw them at guests at his wedding.