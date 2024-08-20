Complaints about price hikes at Malaga fair although it doesn't dampen the party spirit for everyone

Antonio Contreras Malaga Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 09:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Going out to the annual Malaga fair can be an expensive day out. Inflation is here to stay and people's wallets are feeling it, because everything has gone up again except wages. As Victoria and Montse pointed out: "Everything is more expensive in general." It is a recurring criticism these days, on almost everyone's lips: the city's 2024 summer fair is the most expensive to date. And judging by yesterday's atmosphere in the city centre, with some places only half-full despite it being a local public holiday, it is a problem that is beginning to take its toll.

The city council has taken measures to stem the problem such as the banning of charging entrance fees in the 'casetas' or forcing people to consume, but these initiatives, included in the municipal regulations, do not cushion the price rises suffered in both the city centre and the fairground, where the cost of drinks is at its highest ever. As a result, a family outing to the fair, including food, drink and attractions, can cost more than a hundred euros.

Even the popular Cartojal wine, a symbol of the feria, the price hike is noticeable. A bottle of the popular drink has gone up to fourteen or fifteen euros. But there is more. An average bottle of sweet wine can run up to a whopping twenty euros. A glass of beer on tap, five euros. And if you prefer wine and don't have a sweet tooth, bear in mind that a glass of Rioja doesn't usually drop below three or four euros, and tinto de verano is the same price as beer.

Special mention should be made of the spirits and mixers: rarely does a rum and Coke or a gin and tonic of popular brands drop below eight or ten euros, when until not so long ago they were usually no more than six euros. And that's only in the city centre. Extending the party to the fairground, including attractions, can be unaffordable for many people. The Mata family is a family of traditions and during the fair there is one thing they do not miss: for a couple of days, at least, they go to eat at the fair in the city centre, which for them, with the kids, is more enjoyable than the one in Cortijo de Torres fairground when it comes to making their stomachs happy. Then it's time for the so-called 'cacharritos'. The problem is that, as much as they are traditional, they may not continue to maintain this. "A few years ago a plate of paella was one euro less, if my memory serves me right. At this rate we will have to start choosing: either food at home and cacharritos later, or we go to the centre and have cacharritos on another occasion. But both things are starting to become an uphill struggle," admitted Luis Mata, father of three children aged between six and ten.

The public transport network has been reinforced and has extended hours during the fair, but if, for whatever reason, it does not suit your needs and you need to travel by private transport, the round trip to the centre can cost around fifty euros or more, depending on the time. For many families, the calculations do not add up.

In the midst of this scenario, many people have no choice but to opt for the more affordable options and forgo consumption in the casetas: drinking and eating before going out has become a tradition for thousands of Malagueños.

Montserrat has been loyal to the fair for twenty-five years. A regular at the day fair in the centre and the fairground at night, she says that if you spend a lot it's because you want to: "To be honest, for me the prices are the same as last year. At least I haven't noticed the change. I have the same budget and I'm going out the same as I did last year."

Ana and Sergio, a couple from Granada with friends in Malaga, are not so sure: "We had set ourselves a budget of 300 euros each for this week, but it's clear that we've made the wrong calculations, we're going to need more." But they laugh about it: not even the rise in prices has dampened their desire to party.

"We have to choose: either we eat at home and not in the centre or we eat at the centre and we don't go to the casetas

Areas such as Plaza Uncibay, which until not so long ago was a hub for botellones (street parties), now breathes a much healthier and more familiar air, governed by the terraces of the bars and the Cartojal litter bins on every corner. This is by no means a bad thing. Now the fair in the centre is much more focused, centred on specific hours (the city hall has decreed the ending of the music at six in the evening). If you want to party in the Plaza de las Flores or the Plaza del Obispo, you'll have to wait until after lunchtime. In the meantime, you can always go to Plaza de la Constitución, or to any of the terraces. Of course, after closing time it's time to pack up and go home or continue at the fairground.

The day fair maintains its essence, but it has also changed. The hard core, with its verdiales, its charangas, its flamenco and its concerts, its wine and its good atmosphere, is still there. But both the reduction in opening hours and the strong commitment to the fairground are taking their toll. The iconic Calle Larios, with the exception of a stage in the middle of the street, is ruled by souvenir stalls, with their bracelets and pendants, flowers, fans to alleviate the heat and even some stuffed toy animals made in Asia. It was surprising yesterday that, despite it being a public holiday in Malaga, some of the more central streets and squares were far from full.

All in all, the magic of the city centre is still there. And their prices, moreover, are generally cheaper than those offered by the casetas of the fairground, which are sometimes sky-high. The music continues to play and the people don't lose their smiles or their desire to dance and sing, to chat and have a drink, even if they have to dig deep into their pockets. This is the power of the fair: to bring families, young and old alike together under a single slogan that is more powerful here than anywhere else: enjoy and let them enjoy.