Charity Christmas cards by Malaga artists are now on show

Christmas as a beacon of hope through the vision of Riccardo, the annunciation (of the Blessed Virgin Mary) through the unique eyes of Manolo Jurado, Marinetta's dream of peace, motherhood in the Middle East in the 1st century painted by Fernando Núñez, and the adoration of the Magi as seen through the eyes of Raúl Berzosa. These are just some of the 23 paintings that illustrate the charity cards that SUR and the Unicaja Foundation have been publishing for more than three decades to send Christmas greetings.

These paintings with Christmas motifs are now on display as of Thursday this week in the lobby of the AC Málaga Palacio hotel. They form part of the Christmas-themed decorations that the hotel, managed by Jorge González, prepares annually to dress up the place as befits the time of the year. This exhibition can be visited any day except 25 and 31 December and 5 January, from 11am to 7pm until 8 January.

The exhibition, set up in collaboration with Malaga's provincial authority, city hall through Más Cerca, the Junta de Andalucía and El Corte Inglés, was inaugurated on Thursday at a ceremony attended by the Malaga painters who created these original works of art. The journalist Pedro Luis Gómez and the director of stakeholder relations for Unicaja Foundation, Miguel Gil, led the proceedings. "It is an honour to be here year after year. It is a situation in which art and social action, two of our lines of action, come together", said Gil.

The greetings cards can be purchased together with a copy of the newspaper at all points of sale for the price of 3.95 euros. Some more of the 23 cards include designs such as the peace found in colours painted by Rittwagen, or the memory of one's youth in a white village by Evaristo Guerra. There is the look of happiness that Christmas brings as captured by Leonardo Fernández in the face of a girl, the particular signs only seen by the heart by Mérida and Rafael Jaime's amusing reflection on who pays the piper at Christmas: the turkey, of course. Love is in the air for Kora with the scene of a family of birds perched on the branch of a tree, and there's a seafaring mystery with the nativity scene played out at sea by S. Perea.

Christmas, done with geometric figures, bears the signature of Paco Menjívar, while for Nono Herrera every day is Christmas and this is how he depicts it in his illustration. Salomé Hidalgo has drawn some colourful mountains of peace, M. F. Cornejo reveals a Christmas that is afloat, with a decorative ball surfing the waves of the sea. There is a game of stars going on between two angels by Violeta Fortes and we have the Holy Family by Hierrezuelo. Paco Jurado depicts an angel in his own style while Naarabet draws an iris flower in winter. For Leocadia L. Casilar the Christmas trees announce the arrival of this special date and Griselda Giacheron's paint strokes capture light and hope. Last but not least, Maite Rojas draws a lady standing nose to beak with a white dove to represent how we envisage memories in black and white, a white memory being a happier one.