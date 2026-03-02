Hospital car parking in Malaga city: the Civil temporarily loses half its capacity

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 2 March 2026, 11:42 Share

Theree are significant changes to car access at Malaga's Hospital Civil starting this week. Andalucía's public health service (SAS) reports that, from Tuesday 3 March, and due to the works to build the future parking facility at the Hospital Regional Virgen de la Esperanza, a new temporary reorganisation of the parking area will be implemented.

During this period, parking capacity of the car park will be reduced to approximately half its usual size, leaving around 330 spaces available. Furthermore, vehicle access will be exclusively via Calle Blas de Lezo, as the entrance on Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles will be temporarily closed. This restriction will not affect the regular transit of ambulances or other authorised vehicles.

This measure will be necessary until the temporary car park is operational, which is scheduled to open mid-April. Once this temporary facility is open, access will once again be from Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles, although at a different point than the current one, adapted to the new layout of the construction and the future development of the hospital complex.

The Junta de Andalucía (regional government) reports that these actions are part of the transformation and modernisation process of this healthcare complex, which will strengthen healthcare capacity and improve healthcare infrastructure in the Costa del Sol province.