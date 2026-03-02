Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Hospital Civil car park, shortly under temporary reorganisation. SUR
Infrastructure

Hospital car parking in Malaga city: the Civil temporarily loses half its capacity

Starting this Tuesday, there will only be space for 330 cars and access will have to be via Calle Blas de Lezo, not Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 2 March 2026, 11:42

Theree are significant changes to car access at Malaga's Hospital Civil starting this week. Andalucía's public health service (SAS) reports that, from Tuesday 3 March, and due to the works to build the future parking facility at the Hospital Regional Virgen de la Esperanza, a new temporary reorganisation of the parking area will be implemented.

During this period, parking capacity of the car park will be reduced to approximately half its usual size, leaving around 330 spaces available. Furthermore, vehicle access will be exclusively via Calle Blas de Lezo, as the entrance on Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles will be temporarily closed. This restriction will not affect the regular transit of ambulances or other authorised vehicles.

This measure will be necessary until the temporary car park is operational, which is scheduled to open mid-April. Once this temporary facility is open, access will once again be from Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles, although at a different point than the current one, adapted to the new layout of the construction and the future development of the hospital complex.

The Junta de Andalucía (regional government) reports that these actions are part of the transformation and modernisation process of this healthcare complex, which will strengthen healthcare capacity and improve healthcare infrastructure in the Costa del Sol province.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Construction of new San Pedro Alcántara bus station to go out to tender this year
  2. 2 Malaga waters: Axarquía desalination plant costs increase by 52 million to guarantee long-term supply
  3. 3 Lidl opens third store in Marbella
  4. 4 Wine myths
  5. 5 Andalucía Day derby delight as Malaga snatch all three points from trip to Granada
  6. 6 The bare minimum
  7. 7 Artistic initiative in Torremolinos reveals the imagery, symbolism and emotion of Holy Week
  8. 8 Malaga golfers Julia López and Ángel Ayora secure top-10 finishes

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Hospital car parking in Malaga city: the Civil temporarily loses half its capacity

Hospital car parking in Malaga city: the Civil temporarily loses half its capacity