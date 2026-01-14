Local Cercanías train service suspended after man throws himself onto the tracks at Malaga station

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 14 January 2026, 18:46 Share

Local rail traffic was interrupted earlier on Wednesday afternoon after a man threw himself onto the Cercanías tracks at María Zambrano station in Malaga city. According to Adif sources, the man was rescued by the National Police in good condition after several witnesses raised the alarm.

The alarm was raised at around 3.20pm and the services were cut for a few minutes, until 3.40pm, when officers had evacuated the man, aged around 50, from the track.

The disruption has affected the C-1 line, temporarily stopping the service between Fuengirola and Benalmádena travelling towards Malaga. Passengers were put on the next train to Malaga.