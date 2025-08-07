Pervert caught in popular Malaga shopping centre with camera hidden in his shoe to film up skirts

A man was arrested in the Plaza Mayor shopping centre in Malaga on the afternoon of Saturday 2 August after an off-duty Guardia Civil officer noticed that the suspect had a hidden camera in his shoe with which he allegedly tried to film up the skirt of an unsuspecting woman.

The pervert took advantage of the queue at a fast food restaurant to position himself behind a woman in a skirt who was waiting her turn. So as not to alert his target, the suspect placed his foot between the woman's feet, who was oblivious to what was going on.

However the off-duty officer, close to the scene, noticed what was happening and realised that the individual was carrying some kind of recording device in his shoe. The quick action of the officer and the shopping centre's security staff prevented the alleged perpetrator from leaving the establishment and the emergency services were alerted.

National Police officers arrived at the scene and found sufficient evidence to arrest the man, a Spaniard in his 50s, for allegedly committing a crime against privacy. However, the force's Malaga provincial headquarters told SUR that the investigation is still open to clarify what happened and whether there were more victims.