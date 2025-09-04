A thief on an electric scooter arrested for multiple mobile phone robberies in Malaga

SUR Thursday, 4 September 2025, 19:10 Share

The National Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in Malaga who moved around on an electric scooter and who allegedly stole mobile phones and other valuables. The suspect had a preference for service stations, where he would take advantage of drivers leaving their cars unlocked while refuelling or paying for petrol, stealing any valuables he came across. In his latest incident, he attacked a young woman from behind in Teatinos, snatching the phone she was using, however, he was held by passers-by while waiting for a police patrol, which arrested him.

Officers of the investigation group of the National Police station of the northern district in Malaga were tracking a thief who moved around on a scooter, and who had perpetrated several thefts at petrol stations since June, mainly in the Virreina, Ciudad Jardín and university area. The allegations gathered by the investigators pointed to the same perpetrator based on his physical characteristics and manner of offending. Once he had the haul in his possession, the thief would quickly flee on a scooter.

Use of cards in shops

The officers were carrying out investigations to establish the name and surname of the perpetrator, who had used bank cards stolen from the victims to make purchases in shops in the city of Malaga. Continuing with the investigations, and with the collaboration of the forensic police, a facial analysis report concluded with the full identification of the suspect.

At the same time, in the midst of the search for the suspect, on 24 August, the accused assaulted a young woman from behind in Calle Parménides, snatching her mobile phone from her hand. The girl's cries for help alerted some citizens, who came to her aid, detaining him until the arrival of the National Police.

Investigators charged him with four offences of theft and one of bank card fraud.