There are 52 sun shades providing protection in Calle Larios. Salvador Salas
Retail

Iconic Malaga street takes on a new look in bid to keep shoppers cool this summer

The 52 sun shades, sponsored by the Mahou San Miguel brewery, cover a surface area of 4,000 square metres

Cristina Pinto

Cristina Pinto

Malaga

Monday, 21 July 2025, 14:40

The familiar sun shades in Malaga's central Calle Larios street in the summer have been installed, as the city prepares for the fair in ... August. This year, the decorations on this busy street are sponsored by Mahou San Miguel. The company has won a contract that will last three years.

