Iconic Malaga street takes on a new look in bid to keep shoppers cool this summer

The familiar sun shades in Malaga's central Calle Larios street in the summer have been installed, as the city prepares for the fair in ... August. This year, the decorations on this busy street are sponsored by Mahou San Miguel. The company has won a contract that will last three years.

The sun sails offer shaded areas both on Calle Larios and Plaza de la Constitución. "They are sustainable, capable of reducing CO2 levels in the area thanks to the nanotechnology with which their fabric is made," said Mahou San Miguel, which has earmarked nearly one million euros for its full sponsorship of the Feria de Málaga.

"We don't pay for the assembly or anything else; in fact, we receive money," said councillor for festivities Teresa Porras, highlighting the benefits of this contract for Malaga.

The design this year is simpler than previous years. The tarpaulins are white, with only three symbols: the brewery's logo 'Sentir Málaga' and two icons representing Malaga town hall. The 52 canvases cover 4,000 square metres.