Kind-hearted Malaga business owner stumps up cash after the motor for young woman's wheelchair was stolen

By contacting the media to seek help, 27-year-old María José only wanted the heartless thief to be touched by her story and return the motor of her wheelchair, worth around 5,000 euros. However, just a day after SUR reported María's plight, someone else has come to the rescue. It was around 7pm on Monday when the young woman, who was left in a wheelchair after a traffic accident in 2019, received a phone call from an anonymous business owner, who told her that he would pay for the missing motor.

When SUR asked María how she felt about this act of kindness, she said that she was "beyond grateful". "There are bad people who do what they do, but then there are also those with good hearts who make up for everything," added her mother.

The generous donor is the father of a girl with a rare disease. He contacted the SUR newsroom as soon as he read the article about María. He said he preferred to remain anonymous to preserve the charitable nature of his act. He later said that María was overwhelmed by emotion when he told her what his intentions were.

The business owner believes that María would have found a way to buy a new motor, but this would have implied loss of quality of life for some time. He used the opportunity to remind other people who have the means to help that "being an entrepreneur is more than just doing business".

Thanks to his kindness, María José will soon have a new motor for her wheelchair that will allow her to regain the little independence she has been able to have since the car accident on 21 July 2019 left her with an irreversible spinal cord injury. The young woman cannot walk and she has limited muscle capacity in her arms.

The motor was stolen from María's garage on 22 July, as her mother was helping her get inside the house. It took the perpetrator just a second to sneak in and take it, which is why María believes that it must have been someone who had previously become aware of her situation.

María's nightmare is now over and she will be able to return to the normality she has adapted to very soon.