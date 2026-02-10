Malaga city council budget 2026: Industrial zones criticise ‘insufficient’ maintenance funding

Businesses in Malaga's industrial area are calling for more investments to improve.

Business leaders in Malaga's industrial zones have criticised the city council for failing to allocate sufficient investment to what they describe as the city's ‘main productive engine’.

The Apoma association, which represents the city’s business parks, claims the municipal budget for 2026 does not respond to the needs of a sector that accounts for one in three local businesses and more than 42,000 jobs.

Apoma president Sergio Cuberos said that business parks are still not receiving structural investments that reflect their real weight in the local economy.

Following an analysis of the council’s 1.234 billion euro budget, the association discovered that several promised actions appeared in the document without direct financing or guarantees of execution.

"Insufficient" resurfacing plan

The resurfacing plan has been allocated 150,000 euros, an amount that Apoma considers "clearly insufficient for the maintenance, conservation and repair work required for the roads in the business parks".

"We are talking about one-off, small-scale actions, far removed from what should be a structural investment plan for the business parks. The 2026 budgets do not include real commitments to business owners nor do they respond to the needs that we have been communicating for years," Cuberos said.

Apoma also criticises "the complete absence of a business park maintenance plan, despite it being a long-standing, structural demand". "The association reminds that there had been a commitment to tender this plan in August last year, a commitment that has not been fulfilled and is once again missing from the 2026 budget," Cuberos stated.

"Nor are there any allocations for CCTV, despite the progress made in 2025 with the authorisation of certain phases in some business parks, or for promised works such as improving drainage on Calle César Vallejo or access to the Trévenez business park," Cuberos added.

Apoma also calls for improvements to road infrastructure to make transport easier.