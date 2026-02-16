Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Malaga emergency: strong winds fuel bush fire in urban industrial area

Several fire brigade teams have been sent to the area to extinguish the fire in the Guadalhorce industrial area

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Monday, 16 February 2026, 15:25

Several fire brigade teams have been trying to contain a fire in the Guadalhorce industrial area in Malaga city since midday on 16 February.

According to sources, the fire originated in some bushes and the strong winds are hampering extinguishing efforts.

The emergency services received at least ten calls reporting the fire around 1.30pm on Monday. The smoke was visible from several parts of the city.

Three teams and seven fire engines were working at the scene in the early afternoon. The Local and the National Police have reported the incident to the Infoca fire brigade.

