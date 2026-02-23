Malaga nightclub assault: young man brutally beaten in 'antifascist' attack

The victim's face after the assault in Malaga.

Fernando Alonso Monday, 23 February 2026

Police are hunting two men who brutally beat and strangled a young man outside a Malaga nightclub after questioning his political beliefs.

Pablo Romero was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, 21 February, outside the BRO club in the Cruz de Humilladero district.

Romero told investigators he had stepped outside the venue when two strangers approached him and asked: "You are antifascist, right?"

The pair then knocked him to the ground. While one man pinned him down, the other repeatedly punched him in the face. The victim also claims the assailants took photographs of him during the assault before fleeing in a white Renault Clio.

"I don't know them at all," Romero said. "I don't even remember exactly what happened."

Despite his injuries, the victim said he was forced to walk to a local health centre after being told an ambulance could not be sent. He suffered extensive bruising, throat swelling, and an eye hemorrhage.

National Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident. Officers have identified several potential suspects who match descriptions provided by the victim and are known for similar offences.

Romero has since shared a photograph of his injuries on Instagram, which has been shared more than 1,600 times.

"Share my face so that we don't forget what hate does," he wrote.

Police have requested that specific details regarding the suspects remain confidential to avoid compromising the active investigation.