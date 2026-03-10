Malaga school receives Erasmus+ award for broadening students' horizons

Matías Stuber Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 15:19 Share

Secondary school IES La Rosaleda in Malaga has received an award that recognises its "excellent management" of Erasmus+ programmes.

Erasmus allows students to broaden their horizons, enrich their CVs, gain work and academic experience abroad and make new friends.

It is a great opportunity, but for a school to participate its staff must be ready to go to great lengths to organise trips and exchanges. IES La Rosaleda proved that this is possible in its 2021 and 2022 Erasmus programmes.

The award recognises "the excellent management", the high level of budget execution, the diversity of activities and the high level of satisfaction of the participants.

What is more, the school participated in the exchanges at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was still fresh. In this context, the organisers had to guarantee all health security measures for the students abroad.

One example stands out. In March 2021, two students went to do an internship at LetmeRepair in Germany. At that time, there was still a compulsory five-day quarantine upon arrival in Germany.

This requirement was fulfilled and Erasmus European Operations Managaer Petra Burkhardt would bring the two students food every day during their confinement. She also made this award possible.