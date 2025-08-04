Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Body of homeless man is found on street in Malaga city centre

The discovery was made in Calle La Unión and the cause of death is still unknown, so police are awaiting the results of the autopsy

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 4 August 2025, 17:25

The body of a man, of whom no further details have been revealed, was found dead on Sunday in a street in the centre of Malaga city, National Police sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The body was found at around 8am in the morning, specifically in La Unión street, located in a central area of the city.

Police sources have reported that the victim was a homeless man who lived in the area and that the cause of death is still unknown, so they are awaiting the results of the autopsy to be able to open an investigation into the case.

