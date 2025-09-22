Drivers warned not to run red traffic lights in Malaga, unless they want to be slapped with a fine

Chus Heredia Malaga Monday, 22 September 2025, 17:07 | Updated 17:14h. Share

Many drivers in Malaga city have been wondering about the new signs they have been seeing in places like Avenida Valle Inclán since Friday, 19 September. The image shows a red traffic light and the radar symbol. The mystery has been solved with the issuing of an official notification by the local council.

From today (Monday, 22 September) six devices will start detecting drivers who run a red light at four intersections in the city. There are two cameras at the metro crossing at the intersection between Jiménez Fraud and Avenida Louis Pasteur. In addition, four cameras have been installed at Avenida Valle Inclán, which already has a speed camera that issued just under 3,000 fines last year: one at the junction with Camino de Suarez (controls both eastbound lanes); two at the junction with Avenida Simón Bolívar (one westbound and one eastbound); and another at the junction with Avenida de La Palmilla (controls two eastbound lanes).

The aim of this measure is to increase safety at these four junctions and reduce the number of accidents.

The system

The system in question consists of installing cameras near traffic light junctions to detect vehicles that run a red light and those that move off before the light has turned green.

The system is directly connected to the traffic light in order to take pictures when the light is red and a vehicle crosses. The system is not activated when the traffic light is green or amber.

The camera takes a photo of the vehicle's licence plate, as well as several photos before, during and after the offence, accompanied by a short video verifying the offence to support the sanctioning body.

The devices work day and night and is able to detect infringements in both lanes.