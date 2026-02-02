Malaga crime: machete-wielding duo on motorbike terrorise 14-year-olds

Two 14-year-old boys were allegedly attacked in Malaga by a pair of thieves on a motorbike on Saturday, 31 January.

While one of the boys managed to escape and call for his mother, the other boy reported that the perpetrators had put a machete to his neck and threatened to shoot him before stealing his phone and scooter.

The incident took place shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday. The boys were walking in their local neighbourhood - Los Prados - when a white motorbike approached them. The individuals were wearing balaclavas and carrying two machetes and a gun.

According to one of the boys' mother, her son managed to run away and start yelling for her to come out, but the other boy was held at knifepoint. "You either give me everything you have or I'll shoot you with the gun," one of the perpetrators told him, as per the police report.

The assailants stole the boy's mobile phone and scooter and fled. The other boy's mother saw them taking the scooter when she rushed to the scene. "It all happened very quickly, in 30 or 40 seconds," she said.

The main impact of the event is the psychological damage that the two victims have suffered. The mother said that they are "terrified".

The two families alerted the National Police. According to their account, plainclothes officers searched the area, but there was no trace of the suspects.

The boys, accompanied by their families, reported the theft at the police station. The father of the boy who was threatened followed his son's mobile phone location. It took him to Avenida Europa and Calle Juan XXIII, where he saw a white motorbike, but he was not able to confirm whether it belonged to the people who had robbed his son.