Police arrest man at Malaga Airport suspected of supplying the weapon used in deadly Brussels terror attack

Officers from Spain's National Police force have detained a man on the Costa del Sol who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the jihadist attack that claimed the lives of two people and injured several others in Belgium in October 2023.

The arrest operation swung into operation on Friday 24 January, at Malaga Airport, as the fugitive, who was the alleged provider of the automatic weapon used in the Islamist terroist attack, was about to board a plane. The man is about 50 years old of Moroccan origin and is not a Spanish resident. Apparently, he had travelled to the city airport with the intention of catching a connecting flight to the Netherlands, but he was caught off guard by an intensive police operation.

The October 2023 terror attack happened as supporters were on their way to a football match between Sweden and Belgium. Two Swedish fans were fatally shot in a Brussels square, and several others in the area were injured. The perpetrator, who had allegedly obtained the firearm from the detained suspect, was later shot dead by Belgian police authorities.

According to police sources, the fugitive, who has been searched by Belgian authorities for the crimes of terrorist attack, homicide and grievous bodily harm, could face a life sentence.

Second arrest on the Costa delSol

This is the second arrest on the Costa del Sol in connection with the jihadist attack. The first suspect, also in his 50s and of Moroccan origin, was detained in Benahavís just days after the attack, at the end of October 2023. He was arrested for his alleged ties to the Brussels attacker in relation to criminal activities linked to organised crime.

He was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities for drug trafficking, arms trafficking, money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation. At the time of his arrest, he was carrying false documents.