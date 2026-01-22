Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man arrested in Malaga for smashing windows and mirrors of eight parked vehicles with bicycle

The 36-year-old perpetrator, who has been taken into custody, left a trail of wrecked cars in the El Molinillo neighbourhood

Thursday, 22 January 2026, 12:14

The National Police has arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle damage exceeding 400 euros for each of the eight cars the windows and rear-view mirrors of which he reportedly smashed with a bicycle.

According to police accounts, several people went reported that their vehicles had been damaged. They believed that the attack must have been intentional, given that the perpetrator had left a trail of vandalised cars in the El Molinillo neighbourhood.

The police launched an investigation. With the help of street surveillance footage, they identified the suspect, who had used the momentary absence of pedestrians on Calle Duque de Rivas and Calle Salamanca during the evening to carry out the act of vanalism. His motive has not been "revealed for the moment".

Thanks to the footage, the suspect was located and arrested for criminal damage. He has already been brought before a judge.

