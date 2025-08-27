Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man arrested in Malaga for beating his ailing mother and threatening police with knife

The 47-year-old suspect reportedly tried to attack the officers who intervened after receiving a tip-off

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 20:04

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in Malaga after reportedly assaulting his mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's among other ailments, and threatening with a knife the police who intervened after receiving a tip-off. The incident happened in a property in Plaza Colmenillas, on Carretera de Cádiz, around 11.20am on Monday, 25 August.

The 112 operators received a call reporting an emergency situation in a house. Both the Local and the National Police forces were mobilised to the scene. Upon arrival, they could hear the suspect threatening to kill his family.

The police entered the building and found the man on the landing, waiting for them in a defiant attitude and with a knife in his hand. Without saying a word, he lunged with the hand in which he was not carrying the weapon at one of the officers, who was able to dodge the attack.

Officers tried to remove the knife from him and disarm him. As a result of the struggle, an officer was injured in one of his hands. However, they managed to arrest the suspect.

Relatives of the family explained that the man did not live in the house and that he had gone to the address, demonstrating a very violent attitude and demanding money. When the mother and one of his brothers refused to follow his instructions, he reportedly hit them in the face and threatened to kill them, after grabbing a knife from the kitchen, just as another brother entered the house.

The suspect was arrested for a crime of domestic abuse and another of attacking law enforcement officers.

