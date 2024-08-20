Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man arrested on Costa del Sol in connection with &#039;violent&#039; death of his mother
112 incident

Man arrested on Costa del Sol in connection with 'violent' death of his mother

The suspect is being held under an armed police guard at a Malaga city hospital after the 62-year-old woman's body was found on Sunday with signs of asphyxiation or strangulation

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 14:19

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on the Costa del Sol for allegedly killing his mother in Malaga.

The 62-year-old woman was found dead at her home in the city on the afternoon of Sunday 19 August. Investigators deemed she had suffered "a death of a violent nature" after noticing signs she had been asphyxiated or strangled. This is likely to be confirmed by the results an autopsy.

The arrested man, who, according to police suffers from a mental illness, has been admitted to a city hospital for medical evaluation under an armed police guard.

This is the second violent death recorded in Malaga province in the past week. In the previous case, a man, 24, also mentally ill, killed his 65-year-old roommate in a psychiatric unit in Benajarafe following an alleged dispute over a T-shirt.

