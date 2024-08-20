Man arrested on Costa del Sol in connection with 'violent' death of his mother

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 14:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on the Costa del Sol for allegedly killing his mother in Malaga.

The 62-year-old woman was found dead at her home in the city on the afternoon of Sunday 19 August. Investigators deemed she had suffered "a death of a violent nature" after noticing signs she had been asphyxiated or strangled. This is likely to be confirmed by the results an autopsy.

The arrested man, who, according to police suffers from a mental illness, has been admitted to a city hospital for medical evaluation under an armed police guard.

This is the second violent death recorded in Malaga province in the past week. In the previous case, a man, 24, also mentally ill, killed his 65-year-old roommate in a psychiatric unit in Benajarafe following an alleged dispute over a T-shirt.