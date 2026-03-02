Malaga gender-based violence: man assaults ex-partner in public in front of five-year-old daughter

The Local Police in Malaga have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his ex-partner in public in front of their five-year-old daughter. The incident happened on 25 February at the Plaza Mayor shopping centre car park.

The police attended the scene after a call reported that a woman had locked herself in her car after an assault by a man.

The woman told the police that she and the suspect had arranged to meet to watch a film with their daughter. They began to argue and he started pulling her hair and spitting on her. At one point, he threw her to the ground, but the woman managed to get up and hide in the car.

The police arrested the man and took the victim to a health centre.

The Local Police remind the population that anybody, whether a victim or someone who knows that a person is at risk, can contact 061. The call is anonymous and confidential, so it does not appear in the phone bill.

In addition, the city council has the SUAM service that provides legal advice to women in the event of gender-based violence. The service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. The phone number are 010 and 679 661 800.