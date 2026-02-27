Malaga gender-based violence: man tries to cut partner's throat in hostel room

Irene Quirante Friday, 27 February 2026, 14:29 Share

The Local Police arrested a man for allegedly trying to cut his partner's throat in a Malaga city hostel room on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 3am on 25 February, when a call alerted the police to a woman crying for help in a hostel room in the Cruz de Humilladero district.

Upon arrival, the police heard the repeated and desperate cries of the woman. In the corridor, they saw a suitcase and clothes on the floor. They knocked on the door until the victim opened.

The police found the woman with cuts to her arms and neck. She couldn't stop crying due to the anxiety she was experiencing.

The victim told the police that she had had an argument with her partner, who wouldn't let her leave the room. He allegedly tried to slit her throat, but she managed to slip away from him. When she tried to flee, he started to destroy the room to prevent her escape.

When the police arrived, the suspect was sitting on the bed with a folded pocket knife. They proceeded to arrest him.

The victim's injuries, according to sources, were not life-threatening but still required hospital assessment.

The Local Police remind the population that anybody, whether a victim or someone who knows that a person is at risk, can contact 061. The call is anonymous and confidential, so it does not appear in the phone bill.

In addition, the city council has the SUAM service that provides legal advice to women in the event of gender-based violence. The service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. The phone number are 010 and 679 661 800.