Are shops in Malaga open this Monday, a public holiday in the city?

Some lucky people in Malaga will have a longer weekend than usual at the end of this week. This coming Monday, 8 September, Malaga city celebrates its patron saint - la Virgen de la Victoria. For this reason, it will be a non-work day for some people in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

As is usually the case when a public holiday arrives, the question arises: will shops be open? The short answer is 'yes'. On Monday, you can go shopping in Plaza, Rosaleda, Larios Centro, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga and Málaga Nostrum. El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno will also remain open. Shops with a surface area of less than 300 metres are free to decide whether to open, as is the case throughout the year.

As it is not a public holiday for the rest of Malaga province, the shopping centres Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, El Corte Inglés in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) will be open to the public as on any other Monday.

Until 30 September, shops in Malaga city and 11 coastal municipalities classified as areas of great tourist influence in the province (Algarrobo, Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Nerja, Rincón, Torremolinos and Vélez-Málaga) can choose to be open every day of the week without a break.