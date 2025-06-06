Two Malaga prison inmates caught with cocaine and hashish after family visits

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 6 June 2025, 14:03 Compartir

Officials at Malaga's Alhaurín de la Torre prison seized "several doses" of cocaine and hashish on Monday. Thanks to an operation that lasted several weeks, it was discovered that two inmates with a low profile had managed to sneak the drugs in during family visits.

According to the union of prison officers (TAMP), there has been a noticeable increase in the presence of drugs, mainly cocaine, in the penitentiary centre so far this year.

The investigation carried out by the information and operational control group (GICO), with the support of the penitentiary canine unit (UCAP), resulted in the seizure of 25 grams of cocaine and several tablets of hashish.

According to sources, the substances were introduced through two inmates who kept a low profile within the centre. The up-close monitoring carried out by the officers led to the conclusion that they themselves were not habitual drug users. They had agreed to facilitate the entry of the substances in exchange for favours.

TAMP has stated that the entry of this quantity of narcotic substances posed a serious risk to internal coexistence, with the possibility of generating conflicts, debts, aggression and a strong imbalance in security, directly threatening the integrity of prison workers and the rest of the inmates.

This type of crime constitutes a direct threat to institutional security and the prison environment, as well as being expressly included in the Penal Code. In particular, Article 369.1.7a establishes that when drug-trafficking takes place in a prison, an aggravating circumstance will be applied that can lead to prison sentences of between 6 and 9 years, together with heavy financial penalties.

The management of the centre has initiated the corresponding disciplinary proceedings, which have been referred to the judicial authority for the possible criminal prosecution of those responsible.