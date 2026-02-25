Malaga 112: elderly woman dies in house fire

Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 11:18 Share

An 85-year-old woman died in a house fire in Malaga's Puerto de la Torre district in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Her 86-year-old husband, who was out of the building on time, received treatment for smoke inhalation.

The emergency services received a call around 7.30am. The callers reported that there was a fire inside a two-floor house and that there was an elderly couple trapped inside.

When the firefighters and the police arrived at the scene, someone had already taken out the man. His wife, however, was still on the second floor. According to sources, she had reduced mobility.

The health services confirmed the woman's death and attended to her husband.