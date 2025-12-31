Off-duty police officer saves man in Malaga who attempted suicide after cryptocurrency bankrupcy

Juan Cano Málaga Wednesday, 31 December 2025, 14:35 Share

An off-duty local policeman saved the life of a young business owner and father who tried to hang himself from a bridge after he was financially 'ruined' by debts from cryptocurrency investments gone bad.

A passing lorry driver saw the young man acting in a disturbed manner on the bridge near the Agujero reservoir in Malaga city on Sunday 28 December.

He alerted the off duty officer, who drove to the viaduct, which is more than 20 metres high and is close to the Las Pedrizas (A-45) motorway.

When the police officer arrived at the scene, the young man had just hung himself from the bridge using a cable and was suspended in mid-air. The officer had to lift him by his armpits to prevent him from dying.

The officer removed the cable from the man's neck and performed resuscitation on the young man while waiting for a 061 ambulance, which had been delayed due to a large number of calls that were coming in at the time.

Several Local Police patrols went to the scene and helped the officer and the young man, who told them that he was ruined by debts. He was taken to a hospital in Malaga city.