Malaga province ice cream parlour wins second prize in the Spanish finals of the Gelato Festival World Masters

Friday, 24 January 2025, 14:03 Compartir

La Valenciana, an ice cream parlour in Malaga province, won second place in the Spanish finals of the prestigious Gelato Festival World Masters, held in Rimini, Italy. The family business, which is located in Avenida de Nabeul, 3, in Marbella, has been open since 1970 and is now in its third generation.

Daniel Villa Berenguer is the creator of the winning flavour - 'Perdición del Edén' ('Eden's downfall'). Its ingredients? Baked apple ice cream, complemented by walnuts and a cinnamon and ginger sauce. His recipe won over the jury, which comprised experts such as Eugenio Morrone and Marco Venturino (both master gelato makers registered in the Gelato Festival World Ranking Hall of Fame) and Sergio Colalucci, president of the Gelato World Cup.

Gelato Festival World Masters is the world's leading competition for gelato makers. On Tuesday 21 January, it held the 16th edition of its 'Iberian Challenge', in which 12 gelato makers from Spain and Portugal took part. According to the organisation, the aim was to discover the best ice creams based on criteria such as taste, texture, creativity and aesthetic presentation.

The first prize also went to Andalucía, specifically in the hands of La Cremeria Gelato Italiano in Cadiz, for the flavour 'Sherrymisú' - a sherry wine re-envision of the original tiramisu.