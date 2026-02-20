Malaga crime: perfume shop employee copies customers' debit card details to pay off debt

Friday, 20 February 2026, 10:31 Share

The Malaga National Police have arrested a perfume shop employee for allegedly misappropriating several customers' bank card details to pay off personal debts with a financial institution. According to the investigation, she swindled more than 3,000 euros.

The police launched an investigation after receiving three complaints for fraudulent charges. The charges all referred, in their payment descriptions, to the same financial institution linked to a major retail chain.

The investigators later found another link between the three victims: they were all customers of a perfume shop located in the centre of Malaga city, where they had made payments with their cards.

From analysing the fraudulent charges and upon identifying the suspect, the National Police found that an employee had used her customers' cards to pay off debt.

According to the investigation, the detainee would take advantage of closer relationships with customers. She would take down the bank details on their payment cards with the excuse of charging for a product they were buying.